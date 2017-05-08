HELENA – The Montana Military Museum located at Fort Harrison will be holding their 20th Annual Wine Fair this Friday.

Funds from the event have paid for several new exhibits at the museum such as their new MG 08 machine gun, an exhibit for women who served in Vietnam, restoration of a World War II jeep and a research library.

The facility is completely run by volunteers and the wine fair is the organization’s only major fundraiser.

Attendees can enjoy 80 plus wines as well as micro beers. The event will feature a silent auction, live music and a chocolate fountain.

Museum Director Ray Read said the money raised at the wine fair is critical to keeping the lights on.

“All of these exhibits that you see here in this building are really the result of utilizing those funds to build them. They’re not inexpensive. All exhibits cost time and talent,” said Read.

The event will be held at the Gateway Center National Avenue from 6:30 to 10:00 p.m. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door.

You can buy tickets at the museum, Valley Bank, Leslie’s Hallmark, The Pan Handler or The Staggering Ox.