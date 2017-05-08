Saturday was a day of celebration for Montana Tech students who hugged, dabbed and even danced their way across the stage of the Butte Civic Center to receive their diplomas.

At times it was an emotional ceremony.

As Keynote speaker, former Montana Tech men’s basketball coach Kelvin Sampson addressed the graduates of Montana Tech’s 117th Commencement Ceremony in his brief address.

“There’s only two things in this life that you can control. And that’s your attitude and that’s your effort. Everything else, somebody else has control over, so if we can learn to control the controllables, which is my attitude and my effort,” Sampson said.

A small group of graduates who donned hard hats certainly made an impression during the ceremony.

“I like the graduating class’ attitude. Those guys in the mining hats you guys stand up. Thirty years from now you’re not going to remember who your speaker is, but, by god, you’re going to remember those guys with those hats on,” Sampson added.

Tech graduate and hardhat wearer Doug Peters said, “There’s always a group of us in the Mining Department, just kind of a tradition to wear your hardhats, you know, represent your degree. Get them cleaned up and all nice and shining and bring them to graduation.” …And ready to get to work in the real world.

MTN’s John Emeigh