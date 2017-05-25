BOZEMAN – Montana voters went to the polls Thursday to choose their only U.S. House representative, in a race suddenly thrust under a harsh national spotlight, by an assault charge filed the eve before the election against Republican Greg Gianforte.

Gianforte, a 56-year-old software entrepreneur from Bozeman, allegedly grabbed and punched a reporter Wednesday evening at a campaign event, as the reporter tried to question him over the GOP’s national health-care bill.

Gallatin County officials cited Gianforte for misdemeanor assault Wednesday and, since then, Gianforte hasn’t spoken to any media or issued any statements beyond a disputed account of the exchange between himself and Guardian reporter Ben Jacobs.

He’s expected to address his supporters sometime tonight, after the polls close and vote totals start coming in.

Meanwhile, Montana Republicans are saying they’re working Thursday to get out the vote to help Gianforte to victory – in the face of intense national, state and even international coverage of the election and alleged assault.

Gianforte is opposed by Democrat Rob Quist and Libertarian Mark Wicks in the open contest for Montana’s sole U.S. House seat, which was vacated March 1 by Republican Ryan Zinke when he became U.S. Interior secretary.

U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wisc., and U.S. Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont., both have said that Gianforte should apologize for his actions.

Yet Ryan said Thursday the people of Montana would decide their next congressman, and declined to say they shouldn’t vote for Gianforte.

Most polls had shown Gianforte with a lead at least in the single digits going into Wednesday.

How his widely reported altercation with Jacobs may influence the final outcome remains to be seen.

At least two-thirds of the expected votes – some 260,000 – have already been cast, by absentee ballots that can’t be changed.

That means anywhere from a third to a fourth of the overall vote will happen at the polls Thursday.

Political scientists have said the turnout on Election Day tends to lean Republican.

Jeremy Johnson, an associate professor of political science at Carroll College, told MTN News the big question is whether that dynamic changes.

He said less committed Gianforte supporters could stay home Thursday, or other voters could be motivated to come out for Quist or Wicks. But whether those effects are enough to sway the outcome is a guessing game, he said.

Quist remained mum about the incident, saying only that it’s in the hands of law enforcement, and spent the day in Missoula, where he’s having an election-night party of his own.