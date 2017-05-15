HELENA – Montana’s special congressional election on May 25 has become the most expensive U.S. House race in state history, as spending and fund-raising for the three-month campaign has surpassed $12 million.

The money is from the campaigns of the two main candidates – Republican Greg Gianforte and Democrat Rob Quist – and more than a dozen outside groups trying to influence the race, spending on TV and radio ads, mailers and efforts to mobilize voters.

“If a special election looks like it could be close, money is being poured in from across the country, both on the Democratic side, to try to pull an upset in one of these `red’ House districts, and also on the Republican side to try to preserve a Republican seat,” said Jeremy Johnson, a Carroll College political scientist.

Republicans have held Montana’s U.S. House seat for 20 years and Gianforte is considered the favorite to retain it for the GOP.

Story continues below



But some polls have shown the race to be within single digits, and first-time candidate Quist told MTN News last weekend he thinks his campaign may be peaking at the right time.

The candidates’ final campaign-finance reports before the election were filed Saturday, with Quist listing $3.2 million in total donations for the period ending May 5.

But he told MTN News on Saturday that the campaign has since surpassed $4 million in donations.

“There are over 150,000 separate contributions at an average of $25 each, so, to me, this represents a grassroots campaign,” Quist said. “It signifies the fact that the people of Montana and the people of the nation are backing me.”

Gianforte’s report listed $3.4 million in contributions through May 5 – including a $1 million loan from his own pocket.

Democrats accused the multimillionaire businessman of trying to “buy” the election, but a spokesman for Gianforte’s campaign said Gianforte has invested in his campaign “because he can’t be bought by the special interests.”

As of Monday, outside groups had reported spending more than $5 million on the race, pushing the overall total of spending and fundraising on the contest to about $12.5 million.

That amount easily surpasses the previously most expensive U.S. House race in Montana: Last year, when $9.5 million was spent on the year-long contest between Republican U.S. Rep. Ryan Zinke and Democrat Denise Juneau.

Zinke resigned his seat March 1, after becoming U.S. Interior secretary under President Donald Trump, setting up this year’s special election for Montana’s only U.S. House seat.

Libertarian Mark Wicks is also in the race, but the money is concentrating on Quist and Gianforte.

Most of the money from outside groups — $4.3 million, or 85 percent of it – has been spent on behalf of Gianforte, for ads and mailers attacking Quist or supporting Gianforte.

The Congressional Leadership Fund – a “super PAC” organized by GOP U.S. House leadership – the Republican National Committee and the National Republican Congressional Campaign Committee have combined to spend nearly $4.1 million of those funds.

Other groups spending money to elect Gianforte include the National Rifle Association and the Gun Owners of America.

Groups supporting Quist have reported spending only $772,000 through Monday. They include Planned Parenthood Action Fund, Progressive Turnout Project and Moveon.Org Political Action.

Shane Scanlon, spokesman for the Gianforte campaign, noted that the origin of much of Quist’s money can’t be traced, because it’s from donors giving less than $200, which doesn’t have to be “itemized,” with names and residences.

Scanlon speculated that the bulk of those funds are from “out-of-state, liberal progressive donors, from places like San Francisco and Hollywood … trying to tell Montanans how to live their lives.”

Quist acknowledged that he’s getting money from across the nation, but said plenty has come from Montana, too.

“I’m standing against a millionaire’s club,” he said, implying that many of Gianforte’s donors are wealthy individuals. “Let’s just call it like it is.”

In Gianforte’s initial report, most of his individual donors are “itemized,” meaning they gave more than $200 each.