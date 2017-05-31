HELENA – Montana’s U.S. Rep.-elect Greg Gianforte didn’t appear in court Wednesday morning on an assault citation, issued last week after he was accused of throwing a reporter to the ground and punching him.

He also hasn’t spoken to reporters since the incident a week ago, on the eve of last Thursday’s special election to fill the vacant Montana U.S. House seat.

But a campaign spokesman told MTN News Wednesday morning that the congressman-elect is starting to work on hiring staff and expects to be sworn into office in mid- to late June.

Gianforte, 56, won election last Thursday as Montana’s only U.S. House representative, winning a shade over 50 percent of the vote vs. Democrat Rob Quist’s 44 percent. Libertarian Mark Wicks had the remaining 6 percent.

The election had been called to choose a successor to Republican Ryan Zinke, who resigned March 1 after being confirmed as U.S. Interior secretary under President Trump.

Gianforte, a Bozeman businessman and software entrepreneur, was in Bozeman at a final campaign event the night before the election when he allegedly roughed up reporter Ben Jacobs of the Guardian, a British newspaper.

Jacobs had been asking Gianforte about his position on U.S. House Republicans’ health-care bill, in the wake of a Congressional Budget Office report that said the bill would result in 23 million Americans losing health coverage.

The Gianforte campaign initially said Jacobs was asking “badgering questions” and ignored a request to leave, and that the two men became entangled and fell to the ground after Gianforte tried to “grab the phone that was pushed in his face.”

But a Fox News reporter who witnessed the exchange said that Gianforte grabbed Jacobs near his neck, threw him to the ground and started punching him, and that Jacobs had shown “no form of physical aggression” toward Gianforte.

The Gallatin County sheriff’s office cited Gianforte for misdemeanor assault late that night.

Gianforte has until next Wednesday to appear in Justice Court and enter a plea to the charge. The court accepts pleas on Monday, Wednesday or Friday.

At an election night party in Bozeman last Thursday, Gianforte appeared after the race was called in his favor and told supporters he was sorry for his actions on Wednesday evening. He specifically apologized to Jacobs and the Fox News crew.

“I’m not proud of what happened; I should not have responded in the way I did,” he said. “That’s not the person I am and it’s not the way I’ll lead this state.”

Jacobs, who had been covering the race for the Guardian, declined to comment Wednesday to MTN News.

MTN News had arranged a post-election interview with Gianforte for last Friday, but his campaign canceled the interview. Gianforte hasn’t talked to reporters since last Wednesday.

Gianforte’s election is scheduled to be certified June 15 by Montana election officials. A spokesman for the campaign said Wednesday that Gianforte will be sworn into office sometime after that date.

The Gianforte campaign under U.S. House rules, the staff for Zinke’s office served through Election Day, and can reapply for jobs in the office under Gianforte.

The head of the Montana office under Zinke, Aaron Flint, had worked as the spokesman for Gianforte’s 2016 gubernatorial campaign. Gianforte lost that race to Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock.

MTN News also asked whether Gianforte’s position on the Republican health-care bill has changed, in the wake of the CBO report issued May 24.

Campaign spokesman Shane Scanlon said Gianforte’s position is unchanged – that he opposed the bill beforehand and still does, because it it doesn’t appear to achieve three goals that Gianforte has set out for repealing the Affordable Care Act, or “Obamacare.”

Any repeal must protect the rights of Montanans with pre-existing medical conditions, lower health-insurance premiums and preserve rural access to health care, Gianforte has said.

While Gianforte has said he opposes the bill, he told a group of potential campaign donors on May 4 that he was “thankful” for passage of the bill to repeal the ACA.