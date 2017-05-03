National political party groups are dumping more campaign money into Montana’s special May 25 congressional election, as the race enters its final three weeks.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, headquartered in Washington, D.C., announced Wednesday it will spend $400,000 on television advertising and get-out-the-vote efforts to help Democratic candidate Rob Quist.

“This significant investment in television and the ground game will bolster Quist’s already strong, Montana-focused campaign,” said Meredith Kelly, a DCCC spokeswoman.

The DCCC said the money comes on top of nearly $200,000 the organization has already put into the Montana Democratic Party to help the Quist campaign.

Story continues below



Quist, a musician from Creston, is running against Republican Greg Gianforte of Bozeman and Libertarian Mark Wicks of Inverness for Montana’s only congressional seat.

The seat became vacant March 1, when Republican Ryan Zinke resigned to become as U.S. Interior secretary.

On the Republican side, the Congressional Leadership Fund on Wednesday started running a new TV bashing Quist, and said it has now spent $2 million on TV ads criticizing the Democratic candidate.

“Rob Quist’s track record in this campaign is one mistruth after another,” said CLF spokeswoman Courtney Alexander.

The fund is a Super PAC affiliated with the U.S. House Republican leadership.

The ad criticizes Quist for past financial difficulties that included tax liens and defaults on a bank line of credit. Quist has said he has paid off the outstanding debts, most of which were incurred while he had financial problems stemming from high medical bills.

The candidates’ own campaigns also have been peppering the air waves with TV ads in recent weeks.

Absentee ballots for the race were mailed on Monday.