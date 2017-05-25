HELENA – Three Montana daily newspapers that endorsed Republican U.S. House candidate Greg Gianforte publicly withdrew those endorsements after Gianforte was accused of assaulting a reporter Wednesday night, and told readers on Election Day not to vote for him.

“Greg Gianforte should not represent Montana in the U.S. House of Representatives,” said the opening sentence in the Missoulian’s editorial in its Thursday edition.

The Missoulian, Billings Gazette and Helena Independent Record had endorsed Gianforte in editorials published May 14, saying he was the right choice in Thursday’s special election to choose the state’s only U.S. House member.

But within hours after Gianforte allegedly assaulted a reporter in Bozeman Wednesday evening, the papers withdrew their endorsements and condemned his actions. They did not endorse any other candidate in the race.

The editorials appeared in the newspapers’ websites Wednesday night and their Thursday printed editions.

Gianforte, the co-founder of a successful software firm in Bozeman, is competing against Democrat Rob Quist and Libertarian Mark Wicks in Thursday’s election.

More than 270,000 Montanans already have cast absentee votes in the election, and cannot change those votes. However, voters also are going to the polls across the state Thursday.

The Gallatin County sheriff’s office cited Gianforte for misdemeanor assault Wednesday night, after he allegedly threw reporter Ben Jacobs to the ground and punched him, when Jacobs was trying to question Gianforte at a campaign event. He’s scheduled to appear in county Justice Court by June 7.

Jacobs works for the Guardian, a British newspaper, and has been covering the Montana special election.

A reporting crew for Fox News preparing to interview Gianforte witnessed the altercation. Reporter Alicia Alcuna said in a story that Gianforte assaulted Jacobs and that “at no point” did the reporter exhibit any physical aggression toward Gianforte.

All three of the newspapers, which are owned by Lee Enterprises, sharply condemned Gianforte and his actions Wednesday night. The Billings Gazette and the Missoulian are the two largest daily papers in the state.

“Democracy cannot exist without a free press, and both concepts are under attack by Republican U.S. House candidate Greg Gianforte,” the Independent Record wrote.

“There is no doubt that Gianforte committed an act of terrible judgment that, if it doesn’t land him in jail, also shouldn’t land him in the U.S. House of Representatives,” the Missoulian wrote.

The Gazette wrote that it “will not stand by that kind of violence, period.”

“While we clearly made a poor choice in our original endorsement, an even bigger mistake would have been to stand by it, or say nothing even though this editorial appears on Election Day and may open us to criticism of trying to unduly influence the outcome,” the Gazette continued.

The Gianforte campaign has not returned messages Thursday morning.