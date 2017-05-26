HELENA – A long-time member of the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office was honored Thursday. Captain Brent Colbert is Helena’s new Officer of the Year.

The American Legion presented the award to Captain Colbert. Sheriff Leo Dutton read countless emails from citizens and other law enforcement officials about Colbert’s professionalism and outstanding work.

Friends, fellow officers and family members were in attendance to see the award presentation. As for Colbert…he said the award left him speechless.

“Its an incredible honor to receive something like this…in my speech I said I don’t like talking about me because its a team that we are with all the time, right now its helping all my patrol guys making sure they are doing the right things and getting what they need and doing the job that the community needs,” said Captain Colbert.

Captain Colbert added that he’s proud of his law enforcement team’s service in a profession that continues to be very dangerous.