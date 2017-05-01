(HELENA) Montana voters have just over a day left to return their ballots in this week’s school district elections.

In the Helena School District, voters will consider a $63 million bond issue that would pay for three new elementary schools, to replace Central, Bryant and Jim Darcy Schools. They will also choose two new school board members, from among six candidates.

In the East Helena School District, voters will decide on a $12 million bond to build a new school for first- and second-graders, along with three board members.

The Lewis and Clark County Elections Department is running the Helena election. Officials say they mailed out around 33,000 ballots, and they’ve already received more than 14,000 back. That means voter turnout is already over 40 percent.

In East Helena, the school district is administering its own election. The district clerk says they’ve received more than 2,600 ballots – more than half of the 5,100 they sent out.

Officials cannot accept ballots that are postmarked by Election Day but arrive later, so voters who haven’t turned in their ballots yet will have to deliver them in person.

Helena School District ballots will be accepted at the election office in the City-County Building, 316 N. Park St., and at the May Butler Center, 55 S. Rodney St.

East Helena ballots can be returned to the school district office, 226 E. Clinton St., next to Radley Elementary.

If you’re still making your decisions before turning in your ballots, you can find KTVH’s coverage of the Helena and East Helena bond issues and Helena school board candidates here:

Helena bond proposal would bring three new schools, improvements to ten more

East Helena school leaders say bond proposal addresses overcrowding

Helena school board candidate interviews