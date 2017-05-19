HELENA – On Friday, Northern Energy-AmeriGas will be donating 100 percent of all dock sales to the family of the fallen Sheriff’s Deputy Mason Moore’s family.

Moore was shot a killed on Tuesday morning near Three Forks.

AmeriGas has purchased 250 blue light bulbs for customers that want to light up their homes or business to show support for law enforcement in honor of Deputy Moore.

Operation Blue Light starts Wednesday, May 24.

Wisper Percival Head CRR growth champion at AmeriGas propane, said Moore’s death hit home; her husband is in the military.

“I truly feel that law enforcement, our military and those that are in uniform are what truly make our communities go around, they keep us safe and are always willing to put their life on the line to ensure that everyone around them can go about in a happy and safe manner,” added Percival.

On the May 24, anyone can donate $5 or more, enter a drawing to win 100 gallons of propane and pick up their blue lights at various locations. All proceeds go towards to the Moore family.

For more information click here or visit the Facebook page.

For other ways to donate to the family click here.