YORK – Organizers of the York 38 Special Mountain Bike Ride are already getting ready for this year’s event.

The 38-mile ride is the biggest fundraiser for York Fire-Rescue, an all-volunteer department. This year’s ride is scheduled for August 26.

The organizers are planning some changes this year: a new route between York and Nelson, and possibly adding Beartrap Gulch. The route won’t be finalized until the U.S. Forest Service issues its permit for the ride.

York Fire-Rescue serves about 110 square miles in the Helena National Forest. The money raised from this event helps the department purchase equipment it couldn’t otherwise afford, and provide better training for its volunteers.

“Because we’re such a small community, we just don’t have the tax base, and these events make up the difference,” said John Naylor, chief of York Fire-Rescue.

Last year’s ride included about 175 participants and raised about $11,000 for the department. That’s about a quarter of its annual budget.

Organizers hope to get 300 riders to take part this year.

“The more people we get, the more fun we have, the more money we make,” said Naylor.

Registration for the 38 Special ride is $45. There will also be a 13-mile “Family Fun Ride.” The fee for that ride is $15 for adults, $10 for children and $50 for a family of five or more.

York Fire-Rescue is also looking for donations from Helena-area businesses to cover overhead costs. That will let all registration fees go directly toward the department.

If you’d like to take part in the York 38 Special, you can find registration information at www.york38special.org.