Vice President Mike Pence arrived at the Billings Logan International Airport shortly after 1 p.m. on Friday.

Pence exited the Air Force 2 with his wife, Karen and U.S. Senator, Republican Steve Daines of Montana.

Secretary Ryan Zinke was also on the tarmac to welcome the vice president.

Vice President Pence is visiting the Treasure state to speak at a campaign rally in support of U.S. House candidate Greg Gianforte taking place at the Metra on Friday evening.

Pence, Zinke, and Daines will all be in attendance for Friday’s rally, but first they are headed to the Crow Reservation to participate in a horseback tour of the Absaloka Mine and participate in a listening session with Crow Nation tribal leaders and Montana business leaders in the energy and coal industry.

