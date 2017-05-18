The Deer Lodge Police Department have reported complaints of a male calling area residents and claiming he is raising money for Broadwater County Sheriff’s Office deputy Mason Moore, who was killed on duty early Tuesday .

The caller, who has an accent, has said he is from the Montana Law Enforcement Academy (MLEA) and that he is accepting credit card donations. The MLEA is not soliciting donations for Deputy Moore.

While the Montana Sheriffs and Peace Officers Association is accepting donations for Deputy Moore’s family, they are not soliciting donations by phone.

Moore was a husband and father of three children. He was a three-year veteran of the Sheriff’s office. Many people have asked how they can help the Moore family; here are several options:

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says that the Montana Sheriffs & Peace Officers Association is also accepting donations to help the Moore family. The JCSO says:

Checks can be mailed to Montana Sheriffs & Peace Officers Association, 34 West Sixth Avenue, Suite 2E, Helena, MT 59601. Those who wish to use credit cards can call our office at (406) 443-5669. Many thanks for the out pouring of love, prayers and support for our law enforcement family. MSPOA is a private non profit 501(c)(3) so donations are tax deductible.

The Broadwater County Sheriff’s Office shared the following information:

We at the Sheriff’s Office want to thank the community for their love and support shown through this difficult time. I would like to adivse that there is a donation fund for Deputy Moore’s family at the Opportunity Bank in Townsend at 416 Broadway Street. Donations can be made to “The Deputy Mason Moore Memorial Fund.” If you wish to donate to that fund, it would be greatly appreciated. Again, thanks to all for your support.

The Cascade County Sheriff’s Office offered a note of caution to people about potential scammers:

A note from your Sheriff: Beware of potential scams soliciting donations for the family of fallen Deputy Mason Moore of Broadwater County. A resident of Cascade County received a call today soliciting a donation over the telephone. That resident promptly called our office to check the validity of the call. If you desire to support the Moore family please make your donation directly to Broadwater County Sheriff’s Office or to the Go Fund Me Account that has been set up. Thank you, Sheriff Edwards

A church in Belgrade has created a GoFundMe account:

The Bridge church in Belgrade is raising funds for Jodi Moore and her 3 children who have tragically lost their husband and father, Deputy Mason Moore, to Tuesday’s senseless shooting. Donations will be used to defray costs of funeral and other related expenses

– Information from David Sherman included in this report.