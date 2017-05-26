HELENA – Cancer survivors, people going through cancer and even those who have lost their lives to cancer, were honored ON Thursday at St. Peter’s Hospital. .

St. Peters hospital’s Pinwheel Pledge Campaign is the Foundation’s annual spring fundraising effort to support local cancer patients seeking care in Helena or outside of the region.

Funds raised go toward the purchase of new equipment and facilities and provide direct assistance to cancer patients for specialty items not covered by insurance, which include transportation to treatment, nutrition, emergency medication, specialty supplies, wigs and prosthetics.

Josh Liston, a cancer survivor and spokesperson for this year’s campaign spoke during the event.

“I’m your typical Montana man—if it’s not falling off, you probably don’t need to worry,” said Liston.

That changed when Liston, 49 years old, was diagnosed with cancer that had spread into his abdomen. Liston credits his survival to the local care and support made possible through the Pinwheel Pledge.

“It’s an incredible honor to receive something like this…in my speech I don’t like talking about me because it’s a team that we are with all the time, right now it’s helping all my patrol guys making sure they are doing the right things and getting what they need and doing the job that the community needs,” said Captain Brent Colbert of Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Dept.

The names of each person honored or memorialized were displayed on the colored pinwheels.