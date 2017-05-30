Pamela Jean Courtnage as the suspect being held in the Missoula County Jail on a charge of deliberate homicide for the the “suspicious death” investigation in Great Falls.

On Saturday, Great Falls Police Department were dispatched to a house on the 1800 block of 2nd Avenue North for a report of a body found.

Officers were called to the home on the 1800 block of 2nd Avenue North on Saturday regarding a “deceased individual,” identified in court documents only as “Jane Doe,” 69-years old.

Doe’s husband told police that Doe had come to the house the previous week to perform maintenance on the residence; Courtnage is reported to have been the sole occupant, and Doe had come to help with home repairs.

Doe’s husband told police that he had tried to contact Doe on Friday evening, but did not receive an answer. On Saturday, he drove to the house and found Doe deceased outside.

Responding officers found Doe laying on her back by the patio at the bottom of the stairs.

Officers found signs of a struggle, including blood evidence, leading from the patio to a bedroom.

Doe had been staying at a hotel in Great Falls, and the last time her hotel key card had been used was on Thursday morning.

When Courtnage was arrested near Clearwater Junction, she was driving Doe’s truck and also had Doe’s purse in her possession.

The MCSO said that Courtnage is facing charges of deliberate homicide and felony theft.

Courtnage, 44 years old, is scheduled to make an initial appearance in court in Missoula Tuesday afternoon.

The GFPD confirmed that Courtnage’s arrest was related to Saturday’s discovery of a body in Great Falls.

In a press release GFPD said they believe there is no threat to the community at this time.

The press release also said: This is an ongoing, multi-county/multi-agency investigation and GFPD is coordinating efforts with these other agencies in this homicide investigation. Because of the nature of the investigation, names have not been released at this time pending notifications to family members.

The name of the victim has not yet been released, nor have any details about the cause of death.

We will update you as we get more information.