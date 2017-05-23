AUGUSTA – NorthWestern Energy announced on Tuesday afternoon that there will be a short power outage in the Augusta area on Wednesday.

The outage will begin at 4 p.m. and is expected to last about an hour.

The outages will allow crews to safely complete maintenance work in a substation that serves the Augusta area.

The repairs are aimed at improving the reliability of service in the area.

NorthWestern Energy said that about 340 customers will be affected.

NorthWestern apologizes for any inconvenience the planned outage may cause.

For any questions or concerns, call NorthWestern Energy at 888-467-2669.