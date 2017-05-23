Happy Tuesday,

Don’t burn anything tomorrow. Don’t burn slash piles or brush, or anything on your ranch. A HIGH WIND WARNING will go into effect tonight for all of north central Montana east of the Continental Divide. Farther east, the year’s first RED FLAG WARNING has been issued for extreme fire weather, strong winds, and low humidity. Wednesday will be a very windy day, with sustained winds for most of the state in the 20-50mph range, and gusts could be as high as 80mph off the Rocky Mountain Front. Wind could create power outages, downed trees and branches, and travelling will be difficult. The front will mainly be dry, but a few isolated thunderstorms will develop in far eastern Montana. Some showers and mountain snow showers will develop up near Glacier National Park and the Bob Marshall Wilderness. Highs will be much cooler, in the 50s and 60s for most of the state, but 70s in eastern Montana, and 30s and 40s above 6000′. Wednesday night, rain and higher elevation snow will move through northern Montana and make it as far south as near Helena and Lewistown. Snow will accumulate a few inches above 7000′. Wind will start to decrease Wednesday night into Thursday. Thursday will be mostly cloudy, with some rain early along the Hi-Line, and then a few showers and mountain snow showers in the afternoon. Winds will still be strong, but will drop down into the 20-40mph range. Friday will start out dry and mostly sunny, but scattered thunderstorms will develop in the afternoon. Highs will be in the 60s, but 30s and 40s in the high mountains. Winds will ease down to between 15-30mph. Saturday will be mostly sunny with just a slight chance for a thunderstorm over and near the higher terrain. Highs will be in the 60s to near 70, and even the mountains will warm into the 40s. Sunday will be a mostly sunny day, with only a rogue thunderstorm over the higher terrain. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s across the state. Memorial Day will be mostly sunny and warm, with highs in the 70s to near 80, but a few isolated thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon. So the Memorial Day Weekend looks pretty nice besides the isolated, passing thunderstorms.

Have a great day!

Curtis Grevenitz

