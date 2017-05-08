BILLINGS – The Montana Supreme Court and the State Bar of Montana announced Monday that in 2016 almost $18 million was reported in pro bono legal services for low-income families by attorneys across the state.

According to the report almost 1,600 Montana attorneys provided more than 120,000 hours of service to low-income Montanans across the state last year.

“Accessing our civil justice system by those without the financial means to pay for legal services is a guiding ethical principle of Montana’s legal profession,” said Chief Justice Mike McGrath. “Through these exceptional contributions, hundreds of low-income Montanans received critical legal assistance at no cost. We are grateful to Montana’s attorneys for their deep commitment to working toward justice for all.”

Pro bono services help low-income clients with their legal needs. Most of those needs are family related which include adoptions, guardianships, divorces, parenting plans and child support issues, including victims of domestic violence.

Low income families are not the only clients who benefit from the pro bono services. Elderly, veterans and organizations who help low-income people qualify to receive legal representation.

The Montana Rules of Professional Conduct states that lawyers should donate at least 50 hours of legal services a year. Bruce Spencer the State Bar of Montana President said Montana attorneys have gone above and beyond.

To review the full report click here.