HELENA (AP) — The Democratic candidate for Montana’s U.S. House seat has reported an additional $57,000 in income previously not included in the financial disclosure statement he filed two months ago.

Musician Rob Quist filed a new disclosure statement after Associated Press queries about discrepancies in the income he reported in his initial disclosure statement and on his 2016 income tax returns.

The new federal disclosure statement shows Quist and his wife Bonni made about $136,000 in 2016. The original report identified about $79,000 in income.

Campaign officials say the new filing was a routine update.

Quist’s 2016 tax return listed total income of $64,805.

Quist, Republican Greg Gianforte and Libertarian Mark Wicks are campaigning to fill the seat vacated by Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke. A special election is set for May 25.

AP writer: Bobby Caina Calvan