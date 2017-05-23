KALISPELL – Democratic congressional candidate Rob Quist is best-known for his music – but he’s also faced multiple questions this campaign about his past finances and taxes.

The issues include tax liens and debt-collection actions filed against Quist in the past two decades, questions over the tax-classification of a family property and the late filing of financial-disclosure forms.

Quist, the first-time candidate and co-founder of the iconic Mission Mountain Wood Band, told MTN News last week he’s made good on his debts and done nothing wrong – and that the accusations are part of an orchestrated effort by opponents to discredit him.

“Their goal is to silence my voice, and so they’re willing to say anything to make this an issue,” he said in an interview. “But I think that the people that know me understand that’s not who I am.

Story continues below



“I’ve gone through issues, but many people in Montana have, and I think they’re going to stand behind me in this whole process.”

Quist is running against Republican Greg Gianforte and Libertarian Mark Wicks for Montana’s vacant congressional seat, in a special election Thursday.

While the Quist campaign has raised more than $6 million in a race that’s drawn national attention, he’s also faced a barrage of advertisements from Gianforte and outside Republican groups, often highlighting questions about his finances.

The Billings Gazette and other media outlets also have written several stories zeroing in on Quist’s taxes and finances.

The stories include:

Past debts and tax liens totaling about $30,000, some of them dating back 20 years ago.

Quist acknowledged not paying property taxes in 2007, 2011 and 2012, and other debts that led to collection agencies filing in court for payment. He said most of the unpaid bills occurred because of financial problems tied to health woes and medical debt stemming from a botched gall-bladder surgery 25 years ago.

Records and statements from Quist show that he’s since paid those debts – including payments made last year and as recently as last month.

“We persevered and we paid off all our bills – every dime,” he told MTN News. “We could have declared bankruptcy, but we didn’t do that. … To me, that’s the Montana way.”

Whether a family barn converted to apartments is properly classified for tax purposes.

The barn is listed as an “outbuilding” on property-tax records, but includes apartments that have been rented out as recently as this year, according to press reports. If the barn was classified as commercial property, its property taxes would be levied at a higher rate.

Quist and his wife, Bonni, also didn’t report any rental income on their 2016 tax return that was provided to MTN.

The Quist campaign says any rental income has been paid to the Quists’ daughter, Halladay, who is the legal owner of the nine-acre property near Creston, in the Flathead Valley.

Department of Revenue officials told MTN News the Quists were under no legal obligation to report changes to their property, for tax purposes – although they also said the agency would now be checking the Quist property this year to see if it’s properly classified.

Tina Olechowski, spokeswoman for the Quist campaign, said any suggestion that the Quists didn’t pay the required property taxes is “a baseless attack on the reputation of a hard-working, middle-class Montana family who pay their fair share of taxes like everyone else.”

Quist updated his financial-disclosure form in late April, adding an additional $57,000 of income for both him and his wife – on top of the $79,000 he’d reported earlier in records that congressional candidate must submit to the U.S. House clerk.

The campaign said he had planned to update the report once the couple filed their final 2016 income taxes.

National Democrats on Tuesday also pointed a finger at the tax classification of a five-acre parcel of Gianforte property in Bozeman, saying it was grossly undervalued, enabling Gianforte to underpay property taxes.

The undeveloped property in west Bozeman is valued for tax purposes at only $223, while lots across the street are valued 500 and 600 times higher.

Yet state revenue officials said the land, for now, is properly classified as agricultural land.

The agency said it should have sent Gianforte a postcard in 2014, when the property was divided from other nearby land, to ask for updated proof that the land is still being used for agricultural purposes.

Revenue officials said the lack of a request was an oversight, and that they sent the postcard this week.