MTN News talked with the communications director for Montana Democratic congressional candidate Rob Quist who says the musician spent part of Election Day with his family.

He also spoke with supporters and made phone calls to thank them for everything they have done in the run up to the special election. It was a pretty short race, but many people already knew of Quist because of his time in a Montana band.

When asked for a comment on the allegations made — and the misdemeanor assault charge made against Republican candidate Greg Gianforte a campaign official said they have no statement on what happened on Wednesday evening.

The Quist campaign is holding their election night event at the DoubleTree in Missoula. KTVH have full coverage of the election during the 10 p.m. show.

MTN’s Ariana Lake