HELENA – Hundreds of East Helena elementary students are raising money for a good cause.

All week long, Radley Elementary students have been collecting donations for the American Cancer Society.

On Friday the kids walked around the school’s track for the annual Relay for Life event.

Children received a bead each time they completed a loop around the track.

Story continues below



They will turn the beads into bracelets as a reminder of the event.

Tricia Haines, a fifth grade teacher at Radley Elementary, helped run the event.

“It’s important to have events like this because it just brings awareness of a health risk that can affect kids,” Haines said. “Everybody on this track has probably been affected by cancer, whether its immediate family or they know someone that has it.”

Last year, the students raised about $650 for the American Cancer Society.