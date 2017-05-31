HELENA – A new law going into effect next year will allow Montanans the option to purchase a state ID that’s compliant with the 2005 Federal Real ID Act.

Montana is one of only four states listed by the Department of Homeland Security as “not in compliance” with the act.

If you don’t update your ID by next year, you won’t be able to board planes without a passport or enter other federal facilities.

The state is working on extending that deadline.

Story continues below



The bill signed by Governor Steve Bullock last week will allow residents to purchase a compliant ID card for $50.

Non-compliant IDs are still available.