(NBC) “Red Nose Day”, the comedy telethon that raises money to assist children in poverty around the world, returns Thursday on KTVH on NBC.

This year’s effort starts on the “American Ninja Warrior” course, with celebrities giving it a go.

Money is raised for every obstacle they conquer.

Meanwhile, Julia Roberts faces a challenge of an entirely different sort on “Running Wild with Bear Grylls.”

Grylls leads Roberts on a running wild adventure in Africa, across a rope bridge, to hand deliver vaccines to children in a remote village.

Roberts’ journey leads into the live one hour telethon.

Red Nose founder, Richard Curtis, highlights Thursday’s event with a reunion sequel to his romantic comedy “Love Actually.”

Organizers hope the follow up sparks Red Nose Day donations.

More than $60 million have raised in the U.S. over the first two years.

“It’s about giving and about kindness. And the world always needs that. And some love actually,” said star Keira Knightley.

“Red Nose Day” events start Thursday at 8 p.m. Eastern, with the actual one hour telethon at 10 p.m. Eastern.

You can donate during the show online or by phone.

You can also get a head start by going to the organization’s website.