HELENA – Workers began preparing streets around Downtown Helena for repaving Tuesday.

Crews are digging up old asphalt along Last Chance Gulch, Neill Avenue and Fuller Street.

It’s all in preparation for a new layer of asphalt to be placed later in the second phase of the two-phase project.

Phase one construction continues Wednesday from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

The city expects delays along these routes and is instructing drivers to refrain from parking on the sides of the affected streets.