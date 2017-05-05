HELENA – On Friday, Democrat Congressional Candidate Rob Quist’s campaign responded to reports that Vice President Mike Pence was coming to campaign for his opponent, Greg Gianforte.

The Washington Post reported Friday that Pence’s campaigning was announced on a recorded call with Senator Steve Daines and Gianforte.

Quist’s Campaign Manager Tina Olecowski sent out a statement highlighting Gianforte and Pence’s opposition to abortion rights and federal funding for Planned Parenthood

The news follows a Thursday announcement that Donald Trump Jr. would be returning to Montana for campaign rallies next week.

Gianforte’s campaign hasn’t confirmed the vice president’s attendance, but did release times for rallies in Helena, Great Falls, Sidney and Butte for May 11.

The rally in Helena is slated for 8:30 a.m.

The rest of the itinerary includes:

Butte at 10:15 a.m.

Sidney at 2 p.m.

Great Falls at 5:30 p.m.