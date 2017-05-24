

HELENA – A reporter for a London newspaper accused Republican U.S. House candidate Greg Gianforte of assaulting him and breaking his glasses in Bozeman Wednesday, on the eve of Montana’s special congressional election.

The reporter, Ben Jacobs of the Guardian, said he was “body-slammed” to the floor when he attempted to interview Gianforte about developments on the health-care bill passed by House Republicans this month.

In a statement, the Gianforte campaign presented a different version of the altercation, saying the two men both fell to the floor while Gianforte attempted to grab Jacobs’ phone that had been “pushed in his face” during an interview with someone else.

Jacobs had been asked to leave and didn’t comply, the statement said.

“It’s unfortunate that this aggressive behavior from a liberal journalist created this scene at our campaign volunteer BBQ,” said Shane Scanlon, spokesman for the Gianforte campaign.

The Gallatin County sheriff’s office said Wednesday evening it’s investigating the assault allegations and will provide more information “when appropriate.”

Gianforte, 56, is competing for Montana’s sole U.S. House seat against Democrat Rob Quist and Libertarian Mark Wicks.

The race has drawn national attention and nearly $18 million of campaign spending, by the campaigns and nearly two dozen outside groups. The election is Thursday.

In an audio recording posted by the Guardian, Jacobs is heard asking Gianforte about the health-care bill and Gianforte tells him to speak with Scanlon, before a crunch of noise is followed by Gianforte shouting at someone.

“I’m sick and tired of you guys,” Gianforte is heard yelling. “The last guy that came in here, you did the same thing. Get the hell out of here. Get the hell out of here.”

“You just broke my glasses,” Jacobs is heard saying.

The statement from the Gianforte campaign said he’d been giving an interview to someone else in “a private office” when Jacobs entered without permission and “aggressively shoved a recorder in Greg’s face.”

After Jacobs declined to lower the recorder, Gianforte attempted to grab the phone, Jacobs grabbed Gianforte’s wrist and spun away from him, pushing them both to the ground, the statement said.