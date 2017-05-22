UPDATE: 9:07 a.m. MDT reports both lanes of Frontage Rd. have been reopened.

Helena (MTN): The Montana Department of Transportation is urging motorists to find another route if they use the I-15 Frontage Rd. near Craig.

MDT says a rockslide is blocking the entire northbound lane and about half of the southbound lane.

According to MDT’s Traveler Information page, the slide is near Recreation Rd and Lyons Creek Rd. along Little Prickly Pear Creek.

The slide was discovered around 7:30 a.m. Monday.

No estimate was given for when the road will be clear. We will update you when more information becomes available.