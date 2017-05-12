Raising backyard poultry has become increasingly popular in Montana and many feed stores across the state offer chicks for sale, especially at this time of year.

The City-County Health Department in Great Falls said that raising your own flock can be a rewarding and fun experience, but should include safe handling practices with live poultry to decrease disease risk.

Two recent Salmonella cases in Cascade County and several across the state have been linked to the improper handling of live baby chickens.

In 2016 and 2015, Montanans became ill with Salmonella as part of an outbreak linked to live poultry that sickened 895 people in the U.S., hospitalized 209 of them and resulted in three fatalities. Young children and persons with weakened immune systems, such as women who are pregnant, the elderly, and those with chronic disease, are at greater risk for infection.

Story continues below



Bowen Trystianson, Public Health Nurse for the CCHD, said, “Many families think of these animals as pets and it is their inclination to tenderly care for them and show affection, but it is also important to remember that they are animals prone to carrying disease.”

“It is especially important for parents to be diligent about what their kids touch after handling poultry. Knowing the proper handling procedures will prevent your family from getting ill,” Trystianson said.

CCHD is asking residents to handle poultry responsibly by following these steps:

Wash your hands after handling animals

Avoid touching your mouth after animal contact

Don’t eat or drink around animals

Don’t bring poultry into the house

Supervise small children around animals

Don’t cuddle or kiss chicks

More information is available at the website of the federal Centers for Disease Control & Prevention.

MTN’s David Sherman