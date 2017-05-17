MISSOULA – The site of the Saturday’s rally for Montana Democratic congressional candidate Rob Quist has been moved to a large venue.

U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, who drew thousands to Caras Park during his presidential campaign run last year, is headlining the event.

The Quist campaign reported on Twitter Wednesday morning that Saturday’s rally has been moved to the Adams Center “due to overwhelming excitement.”

**UPDATE** Saturday's Missoula rally with @BernieSanders has moved to Adams Center @ UM, due to overwhelming excitement for Rob! #BigSkyBern Story continues below

— Rob Quist (@RobQuistforMT) May 17, 2017

There’s no word yet on when the rally will begin. Sanders and Quist were originally scheduled to be at the Wilma Theater.

Other rallies will be held in Butte and Billings on May 20. Sanders and Quist will then be at Montana State University on Sunday, May 21.

We’ll have more information on this developing story as it becomes available.