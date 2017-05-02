GREAT FALLS – Voters in Great Falls are turning in their ballots to decide the fate of a technology bond increase and to fill three school board positions.

A steady stream of voters dropped off their ballots at the Montana ExpoPark on Tuesday.

Residents are being asked to decide on three candidates for the school board.

Current trustees Jan Cahill, Don Ryan, and Jason Brantley are in the running against challengers Jacob Griffith, Don Petrini, and Patrick Flaherty.

Story continues below



People are also being asked to vote yes or no to increasing the existing tech levy from $75,000 to $500,000 per year.

That increase would boost the technology funding for the high schools.

It would cost a $150,000 homeowner roughly an additional $7 per year in taxes.

If you haven’t turned in your ballot, you have until 8 p.m. to drop it off at the Montana Expopark.

We’ll update you on-air and online Tuesday night as results come in.

MTN’s Julianne Dellorso