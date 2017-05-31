FLATHEAD INDIAN RESERVATION – Lake County Sheriff Don Bell said a Nebraska man and two of his friends were in a “Do Not Enter” area near the SKQ dam when the man slipped and fell into the Flathead River.

Sheriff Bell said the 23-year-old man was hiking with two others Wednesday afternoon when they crossed into the restricted area just below the lookout.

The man – whose name has not been released – slipped and fell about 12 feet into the Flathead river.

The man’s friends said they watched him float down the Flathead River, but lost sight of him. The friends then hiked back up to the top to call 911.

Bell said they are searching a 30-mile stretch of the Flathead River.

Lake County Sheriff Search and Rescue, along with Polson Rural Fire, Finley Point fire, and Two Bear Air are assisting in the search. Sheriff Bell said about 40 people are looking for the man.

The lookout is closed to the public while law enforcement agencies work to find the man.

Bell said their main concern is how fast, how high, and how cold the Flathead River is at this time.

