BILLINGS – A shooting incident on the Rims, that rerouted traffic, involved four officers and a suspect, according to a press conference with Police Chief Rich St. John.

The chief said the man was suicidal and was armed with a handgun.

After an hour of negotiations, the man started to come towards officers with his gun pointed at them and was not listening to commands.

Four officers fired shots at same time at 3:38 p.m. One was a Billings Police sergeant, the other three were patrol officers.

The man was transported to Billings Clinic following the shooting. St. John said he has unconfirmed reports the suspect died at the hospital.

All of the officers are on administrative leave.

As per protocol, the shooting investigation has been turned over to the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office.

The girlfriend of the man called police initially to tell them situation and possible intent at 2:30 p.m.

St. John said the woman was extremely helpful in identifying the man, where he might be, and his possible intent.

Highway 3 is still shutdown while they process the crime scene.

The suspect has not been identified.

St. John said officers had to be diverted from MetraPark, where they are assisting the Secret Service and Sheriff’s office with the Vice Presidential visit.

St. John said more information will likely be released over the weekend.

MTN’s Samantha Harrelson