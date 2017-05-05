Happy Friday!

A cold front is triggering isolated thunderstorms over the western mountains this Friday evening. This cold front will move east through the state this weekend with the possibility of severe thunderstorms. While the official threat is “LOW”, there will be at least a severe thunderstorm or two in the area shaded in yellow (map below) on Saturday. Severe thunderstorms contain either or all of the following: hail the size of a quarter or larger, 60mph+ wind, frequent lightning, and heavy downpours. These thunderstorms will be on and off through Saturday evening. Some towns may not see any storms, while some towns could be hit 2 or 3 times by different thunderstorms. Highs will vary greatly across the state Saturday, with 50s and 60s far west, 70s and 80s in central areas, and 80s to around 90 in eastern Montana. The front will move into eastern Montana Sunday with more showers and thunderstorms in central and eastern areas, while western Montana will start off cloudy. Highs will be much cooler in western areas, only in the 50s and 60s. Eastern Montana will reach the 70s. A steady rain and thunderstorms will develop in the afternoon and evening near the Capitol up to Great Falls. Rain will be heavy Sunday night into Monday morning for much of west central Montana. Monday, clouds will break up with highs in the 60s. Most of next week will be dry and warm, with highs in the 70s. Late in the week, the next storm system will spread thunderstorms across the sky.

Have a great weekend and be safe!

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist