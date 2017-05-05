A hazardous response team is investigating a sheen that’s been spotted on the Flathead Lake shoreline near Somers beach near a federal cleanup project.

The Environmental Protection Agency, Montana Department of Environmental Quality and Burlington Northern Santa Fe are all on scene, taking samples and investigating what’s leaking and the extent of the sheen.

BNSF spokesperson Ross Lane said they don’t yet know what’s causing the causing the sheen, which was first reported Thursday.

“We do expect those results in the next few days and then we will coordinate with the EPA and Montana DEQ on next steps,” Lane said. “But some of our initial field indications in coordination with the Environmental Protection Agency suggest the sheen exhibits characteristics common to natural biological substances and not chemical or petroleum.”

Lane said those natural sources could be nothing more than grass or aquatic plants decomposing along the lake shore. He said when temperatures warm up that can generate residue on the surface of the water, leaving what looks like petroleum.

Lane said because the site is close to a former plant where railroad ties were treated, BNSF and the agencies are taking precautions. Workers have placed a containment boom around the area, with absorbent material to soak up any product, if it turns out to be that kind of a spill.

Residents are being encouraged to stay off the beach to give BNSF employees and contractors are working.

MTN’s Nicole Miller