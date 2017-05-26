HELENA – As part of Shodair Children’s Hospital’s treatment program featuring music therapy a drummer from Montana, who moved to Los Angeles, played music with the patients on Thursday.

Chad McKinsey and the kids gathered around in a circle with drums and played music to syllables of the names of their favorite foods.

One example was spaghetti where the drum was hit three times.

Cheryl Sobeck a staff member at Shodiar, said music therapy is an incredible way to help the kids get in touch with their feelings, and open up about things bothering them.

McKinsey said he’s been through tough times in his life also and can relate to the patients at Shodair.

“Absolutely, yeah! 100 percent, we’re all humans we all experience these emotions from time to time, more severe more than others, it was a healthy way of coping with any issues that I had emotionally,” said McKinsey.

“Music therapy helps the kids here so much, whether it be with thoughts in their head or feelings way down deep in their gut, they need to become aware of those things and have a safe way to be able to express those thoughts and feelings,” Sober said.

Shodair said they also have programs where children get to move with music, drawing to music, and have song discussions.