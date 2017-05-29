HELENA – A string of small grass fires sparked along Interstate 15 on Monday between Helena and Montana City.

Firefighters from Montana City, the Montana DNRC, and Helena put out five grass fires shortly after 11 a.m.

Montana City Assistant Fire Chief Lyn Stimpson said he saw the fires along the interstate while driving to a rafting trip.

He said the fires were likely caused by a towing unit dragging a chain or a blown tire.

Stimpson said, “The tough part for us is that it often starts multiple fires and in this case today (Monday) we had five spots across three miles. In May we can catch all of those quickly, but in July it can be a whole different story.”

Stimpson added that this is a good reminder that fire season is here and proper and regular maintenance on trailers will prevent this sort of thing from happening again.