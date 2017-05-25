WASHINGTON – House Speaker Paul Ryan called on Montana GOP House Candidate Greg Gianforte Thursday to apologize for assaulting a reporter.

During his weekly briefing, Speaker Ryan stressed that physical altercation between any two people is never acceptable.

He also said that despite the incident that the people of Montana will ultimately decide Thursday whether or not to allow Republican Candidate, Gianforte to represent them in the House of Representatives.

“There’s never a call for physical altercation. There is not time when a physical altercation should occur, with the press, or just between human beings,” Ryan said. “So that is wrong and should not have happened. Should the gentleman apologize, yeah i think he should apologize. I know he has his own version… And I’m sure he’ll have more to say… But there’s no call for this.. No matter what, on any circumstance.”

“If he wins, he’s been chosen by Montana… The people of Montana… Who their congressman is going to be. I’m going to let the people of Montana decide who they want as their representative. That’s not our choice. That’s the people of Montana who choose that,” he added.

Montana leaders also commented on the incident Thursday morning.