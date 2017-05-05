HELENA – For 26 years, the Spring Art Walk in Downtown Helena has been drawing crowds to local businesses where Montana artists have their work displayed.

On Friday, stroll through the Great Northern or weave up Last Chance Gulch through the Walking Mall and beyond, to find more than 50 Montana artists’ work that range from photography and paintings to ceramics.

Live music and refreshments are available at various locations.

Dubbed the “Best Small Art Town in America”, the Spring Art Walk gives everyone a chance to experience the wide range of talent Helena has to offer.

Alayna Raisle, a textile artist who just moved back to Helena, will be featured at Gulch Distillers. Raisle said her pieces were inspired by her move back to the west. She uses all natural fibers and the dye used are made from various plants and insects. She also noted that most of her pieces are named after John Denver songs.

This year, Aizada Imports took a unique approach to their guest artist. The Helena Middle School Construction Arts Club will feature art from students with significant social and emotional needs. The students refurbished used and abused wooden chairs to create individual art pieces.

This year, there’s a new addition to the event- a online exhibit. Because of construction the Federal Reserve Bank could not physically host an artist, so in lieu of that attendees can visit the virtual gallery here.

This year, also new for the event, DHI solicited artists and graphic designers to create the Art Walk poster. The winner was Amanda Reese, a graphic designer out of Bozeman. The design showcases prominent Helena landmarks such as the Fire Tower and the Cathedral.

The Art Walk goes from 5 to 9 p.m. on Friday. For a full list of participating businesses click here.