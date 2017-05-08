HELENA – Officials with Helena’s St. Peter’s Hospital have announced a new initiative aimed at boosting the number of providers at the 123 bed facility and at St. Peter’s Medical Group.

MTN spoke with the medical group’s new president about the plan.

Spring is the time for planting for a future crop.

St. Pete’s is hoping their plan to add more than 30 primary and specialty care physicians will blossom in three years.

Dr. John Cassani St. Peter’s Medical Group President said, “We’ll be working on recruitment of 30 plus physicians and physician extenders to the Helena market. Certainly, we’ve heard the community needs with respect to patient access. Bring in a number of different physicians across a myriad of service lines.”

The goal of the ambitious project is to increase patient access and patient care.

Cassani said, “That about 12 of those 30 plus providers will be primary care. Others will come from a myriad of medial sub-specialties, neurology, rheumatology, endrochronology.”

The expansion includes the recent $8 million acquisition of the Student Assistance Foundation next to the medical group building.

Cassani added that the plan will, “Reduce wait times for patients for primary care physicians, reduce wait times for many of the specialty service lines that we currently have with the expansions we plan. Combined with SAF, I think that we can meet the needs over the course of the next five years.”

Recruiting for rural hospitals like St. Pete’s can be difficult, but Cassani sees Montana’s active outdoor lifestyle as a plus.

“There are certainly a number of individuals who specifically are looking for that outdoor opportunity, the opportunity to enjoy a shorter drive time to work, or less stresses that go with the large metropolitan areas,” Cassani said.

Cassani, who has been on the job for five weeks, said St.t Pete’s, will measure their progress by continuing to listen to the public. “I hope that when patients look at patient experience surveys, they’ll be able to look at the total quality of care that we provide throughout the individual visit and the aftercare,” he added.

The hospital serves approximately 97,000 residents in a five county area surrounding Helena.