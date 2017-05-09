On Saturday May 13th Helena residents will be able to donate to Food Share right from their own homes.

Stamp Out Hunger will have local letter carriers picking up donations from mailboxes to directly benefit Helena Food Share.

All residents have to do is leave a bagged, nonperishable item or donation by their mailbox and local letter carriers will pick it up.

This year Helena and Butte letter carriers will be having a friendly competition to see who collects the most food.

Story continues below



They set a goal of collecting 45,000 pounds of food.

They only ask that you don’t donate any glass items since they can be broken.

Helena Food Share Executive Director Bruce Day says donations are needed this time of year especially.

Day says, “Our inventories are starting to go low. Fundraising is a little bit lower this time of year. So we always count on Helena to come forward and give food an cash at this time of year to get through the summer.”

If people would rather make a cash donation, mailers should be arriving at homes over the next few days.

Helena Food Share helps 1 in seven families in the greater Helena area.

For more details on how to how to help the Helena Food Share check out their website.