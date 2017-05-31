HELENA – Suicide is a problem that has plagued Montana for decades.

Montana consistently ranks highest in the nation each year for suicide rates.

State officials launched a new media campaign Wednesday to help reverse that trend.

The PSAs will appear in homes, cars and coffee shops around the state – anywhere a TV or radio can reach.

Governor Steve Bullock announced the campaign at the capitol Wednesday.

“It takes all of us. Different PSAs address our veterans to our youth,” Bullock said. “Actually talking about it and acting on it are steps each and every one of us can take to make a meaningful difference in our communities.”

Governor Bullock along with members of the Department of Public Health and Human Services and the Montana Broadcaster’s Association worked together to create the campaign.

The PSAs will air across the state for a year and are being aired free of charge.

Matt Kuntz, Executive Director at the National Alliance on Mental Illness, spoke at the capitol endorsing the PSAs.

“When I was in the military, I did really struggle with suicidal thoughts and it’s interesting because even going through those processes and those hardships, I didn’t understand it myself on how to help people until I’d gotten educated and knew when to call for help,” Kuntz said.

The governor said all of us can help solve the problem.

“I think it’s incumbent upon all of us in our community. We can’t just put it on the teachers or the mental health counselors. It takes all of us, and this is preventable,” Bullock said.

KNOW THE WARNING SIDES OF SUICIDE:

Talking about death or suicide

Talking about specific plans they’ve made to commit suicide

Severe depression, hopelessness or guilt

Reckless, violent, or self-destructive behavior

Alcohol or drug abuse

Expressing a sense of worthlessness

Suddenly appearing much better, or happier, for no apparent reason

Giving away personal items without reason

Loss of interest in usual sources of pleasure

RESOURCES:

Montana Crisis Text Line – Text MT to 741-741

National Suicide Prevention Line – 1-800-273-8255