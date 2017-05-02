MISSOULA – With lawmakers approving the plan for Montana to issue REAL ID compatible licenses last week, the way is clear for the Department of Justice to ask for a new extension to replace the one which expired last fall.

If Governor Bullock signs the bill, and the Department of Homeland Security grants the extension, the state will have the breathing room to implement the two part licenses, and montanas shouldn’t have problems boarding plans and entering federal facilities.

“Once we would get approval from Department of Homeland Security to get that kind of extension to fully implement we would actually be able to delay our current ID card and driver’s licenses from being prohibited for use or flying come January of 2018,” said Montana Motor Vehicle Division Administrator Sarah Garcia.

An extension would push that deadline to January 2019. Drivers can keep their old style license, or opt for a slightly more expensive REAL ID card.

“If you’re in your renewal cycle, your eight-year renewal cycle and you needed to come in for renewal and you wanted to become REAL ID compliant in January of 2019 then we would charge you an additional $25 on top of the normal $40.50 for a regular eight-year license.”

If you’re in the middle of a renewal cycle, Garcia tells MTN that anyone can get the REAL ID license using the replacement process.

“You would come in and get what we would call a replacement card and there would be an additional fee for that early adoption of $50. So essentially you would come in and it would cost you $60 to get a replacement driver’s license that would be REAL ID compliant when you are not in the window for renewal.”

Drivers in larger counties like Missoula and Yellowstone will get first crack at the new licenses.

“We would start in our bigger, larger communities first so we can reach the largest population sets. And then, you know eventually we would need to expand beyond that because, as the demand for that new card increases we’ll be able to service more people on a broader level.”

Garcia said the state doesn’t really have an estimate on how many people might want REAL ID licenses, but will be doing outreach to gauge that interest in the coming months.

MTN’s Dennis Bragg