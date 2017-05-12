Happy Friday,

Severe thunderstorms with hail the size of quarters and wind around 60mph has hit the Hi-Line. A strong cold front is triggering widespread showers and thunderstorms, and will continue to do so this evening. This front is also producing a big drop in temperatures. After highs in the 80s, a quick drop of 15-30 degrees is following the cold front. Snow levels are lowering to near 5000′ west of the Continental Divide. Snow levels will come down to between 5000-6000′ in the western mountains and along the Continental Divide tonight. A steady rain with embedded thunderstorms will develop tonight from the Hi-Line down through Great Falls and Helena, all the way into southwest Montana. Lows will fall into the 30s and 40s in western Montana, 20s in the mountains above 6000′, and 40s and 50s for central and eastern areas. Saturday will be cloudy with showers and light, wet snow down to about 5000′ in southwest and southcentral Montana. Highs here will be cooler, in the 40s with 20s and 30s in the mountains. However, the farther north you go in the state, the more sunshine there will be with warmer temperatures. Highs up on the Hi-Line will be in the 60s and 70s, with partly cloudy skies. Eastern Montana will have scattered thunderstorms in the evening hours. Sunday will be a nicer day for most of the state. Skies will be partly cloudy with warmer temperatures in the 50s and 60s. Some instability in the atmosphere will pop off a few showers over the mountains that will be a mix of rain and snow there. Some isolated showers are possible over the lower elevations. Saturday and Sunday nights will be chilly, with a frost or freeze possible for most locations. Keep this in mind if you have flowers or a garden started. Next week, isolated thunderstorms are possible on Monday, but a steadier rain with mountain snow will likely develop for midweek.

Have a great weekend!

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist