HELENA – Helena is gearing up for a long-standing tradition. On Friday last chance gulch will be packed with floats and onlookers for the annual Vigilante Day Parade.

Thursday students from Capital and Helena high school worked on their floats.

Abigail Stiffler, a junior at capital high worked hard with her friends on their design.

The theme was inspired by the famous Montana native, Belle Weinstein, an advocate for women’s equality from the early 1900’s

The high schoolers’ sign embodied their theme stating “Women bring all voters into the world, let women vote.”

“Although women have the right to vote now, they are still oppressed in various aspects in life so I think it’s really cool that we are able to celebrate this now while women are celebrating for even more rights,” said Stiffler.

Helena’s students not working on floats Thursday has an opportunity to dedicate a day of service to cleaning up their communities and helping local businesses. Project for Alternative Learning, or (P.A.L) students helped clean up the Grandstreet Theatre.

The Helena Education Foundation, in partnership with Helena schools, shared the same goal of giving back to the community when they created the vigilante service day.

Students helped clear large dead branches and trash outside and helped organize and clean the inside the theater.

Principal Doctor Wynn Randall at P.A.L. said he couldn’t be more proud of his students’ work ethic in classrooms and in the community.

“It’s just a good way for the adolescent to give back and get in the habit of if they see something that needs to get done, pick it up and do it,” said Randall.

“A lot of the community gives back to P.A.L. and we get to do cool things that at the normal high schools wouldn’t normally get to do and I think it’s really important to give back,’ said D’elta Bussard, student at P.A.L.

Students from Capital and Helena High took part in the community day as well.

The parade starts on Helena Avenue and connects with Last Chance Gulch. It goes to the Walking Mall then heads west to Park Avenue (in front of City Count Building), finally continuing to the Civic Center.

Around 80 plus floats are expected.