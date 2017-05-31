HELENA – About 40 Jefferson Elementary Kindergartners and fourth graders were the first to visit the new Peaks to Creeks trail project.

Even though the project is not completely done, Prickly Pear Land Trust gave the students an opportunity to get out of the classroom and learn about the outdoors.

The kids learned about trail “carins”, which are stacked rocks that signify where the trail is so that hikers don’t get lost.

They also learned about the importance of Tenmile Creek and why the new flat trail is unique to the Helena area.

PPLT said what’s unique about the Tenmile Creek park trail is that it’s a flat trail, which means it will be accessible to everyone, disabled individuals, people with strollers, and small children.

Colter Reynolds, a fourth grader at Jefferson said building the carins with his kindergarten buddy was his favorite part of the day. “Probably building the things I love building the sound what you can do out here just running around, it’s just great,” said Reynolds.

Development Coordinator for Prickly Pear Land Trust, Lanie White said she loves, “Seeing kids who are able to easily connect with nature, kids who are able to get out to properties like this one to explore and use their hands and sense, to really understand why it’s important.”

The Kids were divided up into three groups. One group read, one group learned about carins and one group did a water balloon activity.

PPLT acquired 550 acres of land that was split into two properties. One of those properties, Tenmile Creek Park, where the new trail is located, is 205 acres.