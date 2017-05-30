Happy Tuesday,

A few rogue thunderstorms will continue this evening generally over the higher terrain, and those storms will fizzle around dark. Wednesday will have a summery feel, with scattered strong storms over and near the western mountains. Some of these storms could become severe with large hail and damaging wind. These storms will be fueled by summery heat with temperatures climbing through the 80s to around 90. Remember: When Thunder Roars, Head Indoors! Thursday, a strong cold front will trigger even more thunderstorms with more of the state seeing at least a slight chance of severe storms. Golf ball sized hail and wind over 60mph is possible with some storms, along with that deadly lightning and heavy downpours. Highs Thursday will be cooler, in the 60s and 70s west, but 80s and 90s in eastern Montana ahead of the front. Friday will be partly cloudy, very windy, with a few scattered showers. West winds will howl up to 40mph in spots, and highs will slip back into the 60s and 70s. The first weekend in June looks decent, with mostly sunny skies and highs near 80 on Saturday. There will be a spot storm or two in the southwest and western mountains. Sunday, more heat and more numerous thunderstorms will move through the state making for a stormier day than Saturday.

Have a great day!

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist