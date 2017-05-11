Good Thursday evening,

Thunderstorms will continue in western and central Montana tonight, fizzling out after midnight. Some storms could contain small hail, as has been the case earlier this afternoon. Major changes, and fast changes are headed toward Montana. A powerful cold front will crash into the state on Friday, with the potential of severe thunderstorms. Large hail, torrential rain, and violent wind are possible with some of these storms. After a warm and breezy start to the day, thunderstorms will develop through the afternoon and evening. Some places like off the Rocky Mountain Front will get hit very hard. Highs will initially reach the 70s and 80s, with a town or 2 hitting 90 in eastern Montana. A big temperature differential ahead of and behind the cold front will fuel the thunderstorms. You’ll likely feel that temperature take a tumble down into the 40s and 50s by late afternoon and into Friday evening. Snow levels will come down to around 6000′ by late Friday evening. Saturday will be cloudy for southwest Montana with rain and higher elevation snow, including the Helena area. North central and eastern Montana will generally be dry, but watch out for late evening storms in this area. Highs will be much cooler, only in the 50s and 60s, but 30s and 40s in the mountains. Rain and snow in southwest and southern areas will generally be light, but steady for most of the day. Sunday will have more sunshine for more of the state, but a few showers will develop over the western areas later in the day. Snow levels will rise to around 6000-7000′. Highs will be slightly warmer, in the 50s and 60s.

Monday will remain unsettled with a few showers and thunderstorms in between the sunshine. A larger, stronger, colder storm will likely move in for the middle of next week. Rain will be moderate and even heavy, and snow levels could drop to below 5000′. This storm will likely have an impact on the entire state. Stay tuned…

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist