They checked at the Airway Motel, which was his registered address, but officers said it didn’t appear that anyone was in the room at the time.

Just before 11 p.m. that night, officers were dispatched to Foxy’s Casino for a report of a traffic complaint. Officers found LeBeau and another person inside a vehicle, and they arrested LeBeau for a probation violation.

Court documents stated that LeBeau complained about his handcuffs, and told a police officer that if he adjust the cuffs, he would tell the officer about a murder. A second officer was called over, and one officer adjusted the cuffs.

At that point, court documents said that LeBeau admitted that he had killed a woman, and her body was in the bathtub in his motel room. LeBeau then said he didn’t want to talk anymore about the murder.

Officers were then dispatched to the Airway Motel, and they found the body of the woman in the bathtub.

Court documents identify the victim only as “T.R.”

LeBeau later gave one of the officers more details, saying that he and T.R. had been “partying” earlier when things got out of hand, he told investigators that he had killed her “because she wouldn’t shut up.”

LeBeau told police that that he had hit T.R. and killed her, and didn’t know what to do with the body, so he hid it in the bathtub.

Court documents said that autopsy results show that T.R. had been killed “with a blow to the head,” causing a skull fracture. Her body had “likely been in the bath tub for a couple days.”

LeBeau told officers that he had been planning to go on a “killing spree” at the time he was arrested, and the only reason he didn’t was because he had lost the scissors he had bought to kill people with.

He also told police that he had been hearing voices and using meth and spice in the days leading up the murder.