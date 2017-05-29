GREAT FALLS – A suspect is being held in the Missoula County Jail on a charge of deliberate homicide after Great Falls Police responded to a report of a body found.

Just after 12 p.m. on Saturday, GFPD was dispatched to a home at 1820 2nd Avenue North.

The death was deemed suspicious so police opened and investigation.

The pickup truck the GFPD believed to be involved in the investigation was located by a Missoula County Sheriff’s Deputy near Clearwater Junction. The suspect was detained.

The Missoula County Sheriff’s Office said that the person, whose name has not yet been released, is facing charges of deliberate homicide and felony theft.

The suspect is scheduled to make an initial appearance in court on Tuesday.

The GFPD confirmed that the arrest was related to the “suspicious death” investigation that was launched following Saturday’s discovery of a body in Great Falls. They said in a press release Sunday that there is no threat to the community at this time.

The release also said: This is an ongoing, multi-county/multi-agency investigation and GFPD is coordinating efforts with these other agencies in this homicide investigation. Because of the nature of the investigation, names have not been released at this time pending notifications to family members.

The name of the victim has not yet been released.

We will update you as we get more information.